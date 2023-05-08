On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .226 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Ahmed has had a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (28.6%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 21 games so far this season.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

