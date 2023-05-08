Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .226 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (28.6%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 21 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering 11 earned runs while giving up 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .342 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.