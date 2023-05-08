Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (20 of 30), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (12 of 30), with more than one RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.3% of his games this year (13 of 30), he has scored, and in five of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.64 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Garrett (1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .342 to his opponents.
