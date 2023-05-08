The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with a triple, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .267 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season, Marte has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while giving up 14 hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.