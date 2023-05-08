On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .294 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven in a run in 11 games this season (42.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

