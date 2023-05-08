Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .294 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 11 games this season (42.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing hitters.
