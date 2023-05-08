The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Rivera has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings