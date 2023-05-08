The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Rivera has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivera has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Garrett (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
