Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Rivera has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Garrett (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
