The Miami Marlins (17-18) will look to Luis Arraez, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-1, 5.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.53, an 11.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .844.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Zac Gallen vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 30th in MLB with 116 runs scored this season. They have a .246 batting average this campaign with 30 home runs (24th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 2-for-22 with a double over 6 2/3 innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .342 to his opponents.

Garrett has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this matchup.

Braxton Garrett vs. Diamondbacks

He meets a Diamondbacks offense that ranks eighth in the league with 180 total runs scored while batting .270 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .443 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 37 home runs (17th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Garrett has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five.

