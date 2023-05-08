Player prop betting options for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Miami Marlins matchup at Chase Field on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (4-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Marlins Apr. 16 6.2 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 10 7.0 3 0 0 11 1

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has 35 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .282/.319/.532 on the year.

Walker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .310/.363/.522 on the year.

Gurriel heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .420/.488/.518 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 27 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI.

He's slashing .223/.304/.471 so far this year.

Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

