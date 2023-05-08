Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins on May 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Miami Marlins matchup at Chase Field on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (4-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 16
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Walker has 35 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .282/.319/.532 on the year.
- Walker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .310/.363/.522 on the year.
- Gurriel heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|4
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .420/.488/.518 so far this season.
- Arraez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 27 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI.
- He's slashing .223/.304/.471 so far this year.
- Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
