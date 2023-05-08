On Monday, May 8, Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (17-18) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-1, 5.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Marlins had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

