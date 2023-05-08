Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 37 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in MLB, slugging .443.

The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (180 total, 5.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .329 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona's 4.95 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.372).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gallen is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani

