Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
The Marlins are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-4).
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.
- Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 34 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-15-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-7
|9-8
|7-5
|12-10
|12-9
|7-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.