Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) against the Miami Marlins (17-18) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 8.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.81 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -190 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 180.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-7
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ross Stripling
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.