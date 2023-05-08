Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) against the Miami Marlins (17-18) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 8.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

Arizona has played as favorites of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 180.

The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule