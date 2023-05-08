Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and his .568 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (176 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 35 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .574.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Carroll enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 71.9% of his games this year (23 of 32), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (eight of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%).
- In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett (1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.