On Monday, Christian Walker (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.532) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with four homers over the course of his last games.

Walker has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (53.1%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

