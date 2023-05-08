Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .192 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .342 to his opponents.
