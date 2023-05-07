The Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Suns record only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 114.1 points per game this season at home, which is 0.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.2).

In 2022-23, Phoenix is ceding 109.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 113.9.

The Suns are making 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

