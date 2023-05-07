The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are slated to play on Sunday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Deandre Ayton is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, the Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114, led by Devin Booker with 47 points (plus nine assists and six rebounds). Jamal Murray was the leading scorer for the losing team with 32 points, and he added five assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 47 6 9 3 1 5 Kevin Durant 39 9 8 0 2 1 TJ Warren 7 3 1 0 1 1

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton puts up a team-high 10 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker paces his team in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per contest, and also averages 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 56% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Torrey Craig is posting 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Josh Okogie posts 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 29.5 4 5.5 1.7 0.8 2.3 Kevin Durant 23.4 6.9 4.3 0.7 1.2 1.5 Chris Paul 8.7 3.5 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.9 Deandre Ayton 11.2 8 0.9 0.3 0.5 0 Torrey Craig 8.6 3.3 0.7 0.4 0.5 1.4

