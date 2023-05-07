The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over seven times.

Phoenix owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).

The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

