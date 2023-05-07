The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.
  • Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over seven times.
  • Phoenix owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
  • The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
  • Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

