In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -105 29.1 Deandre Ayton 14.5 -105 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -115 10.3

