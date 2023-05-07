Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. Defensively, it surrenders 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36.2% three-pointers (29%).
