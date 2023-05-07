The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)

Nuggets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. Defensively, it surrenders 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36.2% three-pointers (29%).

