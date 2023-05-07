The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (227)
  • The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).
  • Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

  • With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. Defensively, it surrenders 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
  • The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36.2% three-pointers (29%).

