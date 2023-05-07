The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (batting .192 in his past 10 games, with five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings