Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .300.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (37.9%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
