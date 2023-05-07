Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks while batting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (20.0%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
