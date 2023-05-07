The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks while batting .259.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (20.0%).

He has scored in 15 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

