On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .271 with eight doubles and six walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 48.1% of his games this year, Rojas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
