Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .271 with eight doubles and six walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, Rojas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
