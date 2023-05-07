Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 7 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has two doubles and six walks while batting .259.
- In 36.4% of his 11 games this season, Herrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Herrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
