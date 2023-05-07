Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 7 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera has two doubles and six walks while batting .259.
  • In 36.4% of his 11 games this season, Herrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.