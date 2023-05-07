Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 114-102 win versus the 76ers, Tatum totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 30.1 25.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.9 PRA 42.5 43.5 39.7 PR 37.5 38.9 34.8 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.8



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

He's made 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

