The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .294 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (26.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (42.3%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings