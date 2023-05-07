Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .294 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (42.3%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (19.2%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
