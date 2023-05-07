On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .423 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In 87.5% of his games this year (seven of eight), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

