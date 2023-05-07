Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .423 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 87.5% of his games this year (seven of eight), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
