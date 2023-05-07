Corbin Carroll rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Arizona Diamondbacks' (19-14) game against the Washington Nationals (13-20) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks' Nelson (1-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 6.39 ERA this season with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Nelson has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (1-1) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .262 batting average against him.

Williams is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Williams will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.