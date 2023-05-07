As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, May 7, Ryne Nelson will toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) as they take on the Washington Nationals (13-20), who will answer with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 10 games this season and won seven (70%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 9-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

