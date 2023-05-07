Lane Thomas and Corbin Carroll will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 22nd in baseball with 34 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Arizona ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (172 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.353).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Nelson enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.