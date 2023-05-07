How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and Corbin Carroll will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 22nd in baseball with 34 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Arizona ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .437.
- The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (172 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.353).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Nelson enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Nelson enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 12-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-7
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Ross Stripling
