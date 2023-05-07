The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Booker, in his most recent game (May 5 win against the Nuggets) put up 47 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Booker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 27.8 33.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.8 Assists 7.5 5.5 6.6 PRA 44.5 37.8 45.1 PR 36.5 32.3 38.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 42 47 6 9 5 1 3 5/1/2023 45 35 5 6 4 0 0 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

