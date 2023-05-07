The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .821 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 34 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Carroll is batting .385 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (32.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In eight games this year (25.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.
  • In 17 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
