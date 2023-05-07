The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .821 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 34 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Carroll is batting .385 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In eight games this year (25.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.

In 17 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

