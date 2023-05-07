Christian Walker and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.