Christian Walker and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with three homers.

Walker has gotten a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings