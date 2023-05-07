Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .184 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
