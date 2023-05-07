Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .184 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
