Gary Woodland is set to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Gary Woodland Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Woodland has shot under par 10 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Woodland has finished in the top 20 once.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Woodland has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -1 282 0 15 0 3 $2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Woodland has two top-five finishes in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Woodland made the cut in five of his past eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Woodland played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Woodland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,344 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Woodland was better than 73% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Woodland carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Woodland carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.4).

Woodland's nine birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (five).

In that most recent competition, Woodland's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Woodland finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Woodland finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.