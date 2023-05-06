On Saturday, May 6 at 8:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) host the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field. Tommy Henry will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-130). The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored nine times and won six of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.