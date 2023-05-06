Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in MLB action with 32 total home runs.

Arizona's .430 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (164 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Tommy Henry (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb

