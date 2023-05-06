Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field at Chase Field against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Saturday.

The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Arizona has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 60%.

In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-15-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 9-8 7-4 11-10 12-8 6-6

