Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field at Chase Field against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Saturday.
The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-150
|+125
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Arizona has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 60%.
- In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-15-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|9-8
|7-4
|11-10
|12-8
|6-6
