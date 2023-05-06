Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) and Washington Nationals (13-19) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 6.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Arizona is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 164 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule