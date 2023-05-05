Oddsmakers have set player props for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-118) 9.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140)

Ayton's 18 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Ayton has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 4.5 (-139) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)

Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (+115) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (+130)

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 higher than Friday's prop total.

Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Durant has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Durant averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-133) 7.5 (-118) 1.5 (+115)

Friday's over/under for Jokic is 26.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 2.3 more than his over/under for Friday.

Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-143) 2.5 (-154)

Jamal Murray has recorded 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.