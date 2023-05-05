The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Suns 97-87 on Monday when they last played. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 39 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Devin Booker scored 35 points in the loss for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Suns' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 114.4 points per contest compared to the 113.6 they've averaged this season.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 224.5

