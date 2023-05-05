The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 45 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns' ATS record is 43-38-0 this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 24 of its 30 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 65.5% chance to win.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When Phoenix puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 18-15 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 7-3 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.