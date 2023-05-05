The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

These teams rack up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 224.1 points per game combined, 0.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -120 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -110 10.3

