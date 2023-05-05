The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 4 or more (55.9%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.

