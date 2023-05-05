The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (225)
  • The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 4 or more (55.9%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

  • With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.
  • The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.

