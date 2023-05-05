Pavin Smith -- batting .160 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.

Smith has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.

In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this year (35.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

