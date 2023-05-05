Kevin Durant NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 5
Kevin Durant be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Durant's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|29.1
|27.7
|Rebounds
|8.5
|6.6
|7.7
|Assists
|5.5
|5.0
|4.6
|PRA
|42.5
|40.7
|40
|PR
|36.5
|35.7
|35.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Durant's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.
Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|44
|24
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4/29/2023
|36
|29
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4/6/2023
|41
|29
|7
|4
|6
|1
|0
|3/31/2023
|33
|30
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.