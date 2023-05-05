Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .267 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 37th in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 28 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (2-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
