The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .286 with eight doubles and six walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (48.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).
  • In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Gray (2-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.