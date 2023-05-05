Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .286 with eight doubles and six walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (48.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).
- In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (2-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
