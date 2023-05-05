Josh Okogie be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 97-87 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Okogie put up two points.

In this piece we'll break down Okogie's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 6.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 12.3 11.8 PR 10.5 10.8 10.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Nuggets

Okogie has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.7 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okogie's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 22 2 0 1 0 0 0 4/29/2023 19 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/6/2023 22 5 3 2 0 1 2 3/31/2023 29 14 5 0 4 0 1 1/11/2023 34 14 9 5 1 0 1 12/25/2022 10 4 2 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okogie or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.