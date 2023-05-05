After hitting .433 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .409 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (45.8%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (45.8%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

